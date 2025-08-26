Man found by NYPD with gunshot wound in the Bronx pronounced dead

article

The Brief NYPD responded to a call at 1:11 p.m. earlier today, August 26, in the vicinity of 710 Croes Avenue in the Bronx. Police found an unconscious 34-year-old man at the scene, who was unresponsive and had a gunshot wound to his torso. Emergency services took the man to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



