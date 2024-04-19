Bronx River Parkway accident: 1 killed, 1 critical after vehicle crashes and flips

One person is dead, and another critically injured, after a Jeep SUV crashed and rolled over on the Bronx River Parkway, the NYPD said.

The accident happened Friday around 3:15 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway at Sagamore Street.

According to police, a 34-year-old man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old female was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At this point, it's unclear who was driving.