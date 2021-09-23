Expand / Collapse search
Bronx restaurant worker stabbed in face

By
Published 
Bronx
FOX 5 NY

Restaurant worker stabbed

A man in a Yankees hat was talking with a worker at a register when he suddenly pulled out something sharp and stabbed the worker in the face.

NEW YORK - A shocking video shows a man stab a Bronx restaurant worker in the face.

The NYPD says it happened at the Texas Chicken and Burgers on Crotona Parkway near the Bronx Zoo.

EMS took the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The attacker took off and has not been arrested.  The attack took place back on July 23, 2021, but NYPD released the video Wednesday in hopes that someone would recognize the suspect.  

NYPD's Crime Stoppers was offering a reward of up to $3,500 in connection with the case.