Man wanted for stealing $2K, 'bag of chicken' from Bronx restaurant

The NYPD is searching for a man they said broke into a Bronx restaurant and stole thousands of dollars in cash, as well as a bag of chicken.

It happened April 16 around 2:30 a.m. inside Kennedy Fried Chicken, located at 220 E 170 St., in the Concourse Village section.

According to police, the suspect entered the restaurant by breaking the front gate.

While inside, he allegedly stole $2,400 in cash from the register, as well as a bag of chicken, police said. He then fled to parts unknown.

Suspect description

The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion and thin build, last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black jacket, a black t-shirt, black pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).