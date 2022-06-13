Bronx resident shot in chest by fake delivery workers, police say

The NYPD wants to find two suspects involved in the shooting of a man inside his apartment in the area of Willis Avenue and East 135 Street the Bronx.

On June 8 at about 9:20 a.m., the 23-year-old victim answered the door to a man wearing a FedEx shirt and carrying a box and another man. The suspects then pushed their way in, as one of them took out a gun and shot the resident.

The suspects took the victim's cell phone before fleeing in a black Nissan Rogue with a Connecticut license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on East 135th Street.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police describe the first suspect as a male with a dark complexion, medium build, approximately 5'9" tall. He last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a blue face mask, a black and purple Fed Ex polo shirt, black pants and black sneakers. , black sweatpants, white sneakers and a black ski mask.

The second suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, medium build, approximately 5'9" tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

