Bronx quarterback makes history as NFL Latino Youth Honors finalist

The Brief A high school quarterback in the Bronx has been named one of 8 finalists for the NFL's Latino Youth Honors Program. Cecilia "CeCe" Beauchamp has been the captain of the flag football team since she was a freshman. Beauchamp's coach nominated her for the award, and she will represent the AFC East on behalf of the Jets.



A female quarterback in the Bronx is changing the game.

Cecilia "CeCe" Beauchamp, a senior at Bronx High School of Science, has been named one of 8 finalists for the NFL's Latino Youth Honors Program.

"Getting this amazing award for who I am, both as a Puerto Rican woman and as an athlete, and those two things are so important to my identity," Beauchamp said.

Who is CeCe?

The backstory:

CeCe has been the captain of the flag football team since she was a freshman.

"I am captain of all three varsity sports that I do here. I do tennis, basketball and flag football. And then I also play rugby outside of school, year round in the club," Beauchamp said.

Her senior flag football campaign kicks off on March 1 and in three seasons so far for the Wolverines, Beauchamp has 45 career passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

"I'm so passionate about not just the sport and not just playing it, but teaching others the game, showing our community and showing our country and the world what the sport means to us," Beauchamp said.

"Her strengths are definitely her intelligence and her tenacity. She's tenacious on the field. She's extremely competitive. She wants to win, and she refuses to lose in any capacity," William O'Hara, CeCe's flag football coach said.

She also shines in the classroom. She is the senior council president and maintains a 4.0 GPA.

"Off the field, she's a normal kid. You never tell. She's going to Yale. She's she's been accepted to Yale," O'Hara said. "She's very engaging. She gets it. She laughs. She can tell jokes. She accepts jokes. She just she's just a super kid."

The other side:

O'Hara nominated CeCe for the award, and she will represent the AFC East on behalf of the Jets.

CeCe was the runner-up for the prestigious award, receiving $5,000 in college grants.

In October, she even got to attend a game at MetLife Stadium.

"Oh my gosh. It was incredible. I'm so grateful to the Jets. They've done so much for me," Beauchamp said. "Just being there and seeing like Hispanic excellence on the field, like right there in front of me was so surreal and is amazing and inspiring."

CeCe and company got to take in the big easy this week and her father, who first taught her to throw a spiral, accompanied her to the Super Bowl.

"He's been a part of my inspiration, a part of like my, like, success story with being on all these like a sports team and the fact that I now kind of get to make his dream come true and like, take him to the Super Bowl and like, we got to do that together," Beauchamp said.

To learn more about the NFL's Latino Youth Honors Program, click here.