Man charged with murder after Bronx quadruple shooting

The NYPD has charged a man with murder following a quadruple shooting in the Bronx.

According to police, Salvatore Rivera, 51, is also charged with manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said Friday around 2:30 p.m., four men were shot near East Tremont Avenue and Hughes Avenue in the East Tremont section.

Two victims were shot in the torso. Another victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the ankle and the fourth, a 58-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks, police said.

One of the men shot in the torso, a 24-year-old identified as Jeremiah Smith, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other, a 37-year-old man, is hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said the shooting was a result of a dispute that escalated and became violent outside a Popeyes.

In Coney Island Friday evening, police said four people were shot.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. outside a mini-mart on Mermaid Avenue, near West 3rd Street.

All four victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate the incident.