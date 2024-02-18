4 civilians, 2 firefighters injured in NYCHA building fire in the Bronx

article

Four people and two firefighters have been injured after a fire broke out at an NYCHA building in the Bronx, the FDNY said.

The FDNY received a call about a fire in a 16-story building between Park Avenue and East 169 St. at 3:25 p.m.

The fire happened on the 15th floor.

The fire was placed under control at 4:23 p.m.

The injuries were minor for the civilians and firefighters, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY fire marshals are currently investigating the cause of the fire.