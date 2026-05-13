5-year-old girl shot in the Bronx, caught in crossfire, according to police sources

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The Brief A 5-year-old girl was shot in the crossfire of two large groups fighting in the Bronx, according to police sources. The girl was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition; her right ear was grazed by a bullet. Any potential cause or catalyst behind the fighting between the groups is not known at this time.



A 5-year-old girl was shot in the crossfire of two large groups fighting in the Bronx, according to police sources.

5-year-old girl shot in the Bronx

What we know:

The NYPD report that a call was made about shots being fired at 5:40 p.m. earlier tonight, May 13.

The girl was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition; her right ear was grazed by a bullet.

The two groups that were fighting were composed of young people.

What we don't know:

The identities of the 5-year-old girl and those who made up the two groups are currently unknown.

Any potential cause or catalyst behind the fighting between the groups is not known at this time.