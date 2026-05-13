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5-year-old girl shot in the Bronx, caught in crossfire, according to police sources

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Published  May 13, 2026 7:51pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

NYPD police tape crime scene New York. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A 5-year-old girl was shot in the crossfire of two large groups fighting in the Bronx, according to police sources.
    • The girl was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition; her right ear was grazed by a bullet.
    • Any potential cause or catalyst behind the fighting between the groups is not known at this time.

THE BRONX - A 5-year-old girl was shot in the crossfire of two large groups fighting in the Bronx, according to police sources.

5-year-old girl shot in the Bronx

What we know:

The NYPD report that a call was made about shots being fired at 5:40 p.m. earlier tonight, May 13.

The girl was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition; her right ear was grazed by a bullet.

The two groups that were fighting were composed of young people.

What we don't know:

The identities of the 5-year-old girl and those who made up the two groups are currently unknown.

Any potential cause or catalyst behind the fighting between the groups is not known at this time.

The Source: This article includes information provided by police sources and the NYPD.

Crime and Public Safety