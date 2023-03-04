Bronx native, Ian Jackson could be one of the city's best basketball players, ever?

Ian Jackson is not your average high school basketball player.

Jackson, the number two prospect in the nation committed to play for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in 2024.

The six-foot-five, junior shooting guard, Bronx native, recently passed 1,000 points for his high school career.

"my goal is to be the number one draft pick," — Ian Jackson, Cardinal Hayes High School, Shooting Guard

Basketball enthusiasts and commentators have called him one of the greatest to ever come out of the state of New York.

But when you have New York natives like, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob Cousy, and Stephon Marbury, that's a title with big shoes to fill.

The junior says he's focused on his high school game, even with the clout of national attention surrounding him.

Up next, the New York City Championships with his team, which starts the first week in March.