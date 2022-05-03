Man killed in Bronx apartment after answering knock at door

article

A Bronx man was killed after apparently answering a knock at the front door from his killer.

The NYPD says officers responded to a report of a man assaulted at an Irwin Ave. home in Kingsbridge just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

They found 43-year-old Daniel Valdez with a gunshot wound to his torso. EMS rushed him to NYC Health and Hospital/Harlem but it was too late to save his life.

The Post reported that Valdez had answered a knock at the door and was shot.

There are no arrests or suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.