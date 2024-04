A 60-year-old man was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver on an MTA bus Monday afternoon in the Bronx, police said.

It happened at 2:10 p.m. on East Fordham Road and Marion Avenue near Fordham University.

Police say the stabbing happened after some sort of argument.

The man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said the perp got away.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.