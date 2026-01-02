Rideshare driver fatally shot in the head near Cross Bronx Expressway on New Year’s Day

The Brief A 55-year-old driver was shot and killed early Thursday near the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx, police said. The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers said the victim had just completed a 12-hour shift and may have been involved in a minor crash moments before the shooting. He was found shot twice in the head. The federation said a whistleblower has come forward and identified the person who allegedly shot Mbolo-Isac. The whistleblower provided information to the New York City Police Department that the federation said is detailed and credible and could lead to an arrest.



A 55-year-old driver was shot and killed early Thursday near the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx, police said.

The incident marks one of the first shootings of 2026.

What we know:

Police have not announced any arrests or confirmed suspect information, but the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers said it expects to hold a press conference later Thursday to announce what it described as a breakthrough in the killing of a livery driver.

Timeline:

Officers say they responded to a 911 call around 6:54 a.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head near Morris Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway.

Surveillance video reviewed by investigators shows what appeared to be two men running toward the victim’s vehicle. One man appeared to strike or punch toward the driver’s side window, police said.

Emergency medical services pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver as Issa Mbolo-Isac, 55, from the Bronx.

Victim identified as Issa Mbolo-Isac, 55

Police identified the driver as Issa Mbolo-Isac, 55, from the Bronx.

What we don't know:

Investigators said the man was believed to be a livery cab driver, though it was not immediately clear whether he worked for a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft.

Mbolo-Isac was found shot twice in the head.

No arrests have been made, and police said no motive or suspect information was immediately available.

What they're saying:

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers said the Mbolo-Isac had just completed a 12-hour shift and may have been involved in a minor crash moments before the shooting.

"There was another vehicle next to them, and they might have gotten into a little fender bender, a little argument — not from Issa’s part, but from the other two gentlemen," a federation representative said. "They chased him down, tried to physically take him out of the car. And when he refused to get out of the car, he accelerated the vehicle."

NYSFTD says whistleblower identified person of interest

Dig deeper:

According to the federation, the whistleblower said the person of interest attempted to flee to the Dominican Republic late Wednesday night and had been drinking at a nearby after-hours bar prior to the shooting. The individual allegedly began firing a gun after seeing his vehicle involved in a crash, striking Mbolo-Isac in the head.

The whistleblower plans to attend the press conference while wearing a ski mask for safety reasons, the federation said, because he knows the alleged shooter personally.

"This is a major development in this case. Someone stepped forward because it was the right thing to do," said Fernando Mateo, chairman and spokesman for the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers. "The information provided is serious, credible, and now in the hands of the NYPD. We believe justice for Issa Isac is coming."

Police have not confirmed the whistleblower’s claims or announced any updates to the investigation.

The victim is survived by his wife and four children, who live in Africa, the federation said.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

The federation said a whistleblower — also a livery cab driver — has come forward and identified the person who allegedly shot Mbolo-Isac. The whistleblower provided information to the New York City Police Department that the federation said is detailed and credible and could lead to an arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.