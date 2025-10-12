Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until MON 6:00 AM EDT, Eastern Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County
5
Coastal Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM EDT, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
High Wind Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Southeast Suffolk County, Northeast Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Westchester County, Northern Nassau County, Bronx County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Coastal Ocean County, Western Monmouth County, Eastern Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, New York County (Manhattan), Southern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Hudson County, Eastern Union County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County

Bronx lottery winner claims $1 million prize — from a 2024 drawing

By
Published  October 12, 2025 11:41am EDT
Lottery
FOX 5 NY
New York Lottery sign outside Bodega, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) article

New York Lottery sign outside Bodega, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) 

The Brief

    • A Bronx man claimed a $1 million Mega Millions second-place prize in October.
    • He matched five numbers in the June 11, 2024 drawing.
    • The winning ticket was purchased at Three Star Candy Store on Metropolitan Avenue in the Bronx.

NEW YORK - A Bronx has recently become the latest New York Lottery millionaire after matching the first five numbers in the June 11, 2024, Mega Millions drawing. His ticket earned the game’s $1 million second-tier prize, and he only recently stepped forward to claim his winnings.

What we know:

The winning numbers for that drawing were 01, 05, 07, 22, 24,\ and the Mega Ball 08.

The man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $606,313 after required tax withholdings.

Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at the Three Star Candy Store, located at 1673 Metropolitan Ave., Bronx.

According to the New York Lottery, Mega Millions generated more than $358 million in sales statewide during fiscal year 2024-2025, with $1.42 billion in Lottery Aid to Education distributed to school districts across the five boroughs.

The Source: This article was written with information from a New York Lottery official "Winner" announcement.

LotteryNew York