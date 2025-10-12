Bronx lottery winner claims $1 million prize — from a 2024 drawing

article

The Brief A Bronx man claimed a $1 million Mega Millions second-place prize in October. He matched five numbers in the June 11, 2024 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Three Star Candy Store on Metropolitan Avenue in the Bronx.



A Bronx has recently become the latest New York Lottery millionaire after matching the first five numbers in the June 11, 2024, Mega Millions drawing. His ticket earned the game’s $1 million second-tier prize, and he only recently stepped forward to claim his winnings.

What we know:

The winning numbers for that drawing were 01, 05, 07, 22, 24,\ and the Mega Ball 08.

The man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $606,313 after required tax withholdings.

Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at the Three Star Candy Store, located at 1673 Metropolitan Ave., Bronx.

According to the New York Lottery, Mega Millions generated more than $358 million in sales statewide during fiscal year 2024-2025, with $1.42 billion in Lottery Aid to Education distributed to school districts across the five boroughs.