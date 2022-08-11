Bronx jewelry store robbed at gunpoint

Several armed men stormed a Bronx jewelry store and robbed it at gunpoint on Wednesday.

The NYPD says it happened at Renel Jewelers on E. Fordham Rd. in the Fordham Heights section.

Several people who were inside the store were sprayed with what is believed to be bear repellant during the robbery. EMS treated them at the scene. It was unknown if any of the victims had to go to the hospital.

Shattered glass was seen all over the store after the robbery.

It was unclear what the value of the merchandise the robbers got away with in the crime.

The New York City Police Department had not released any possible suspect descriptions.