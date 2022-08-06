Video: Bronx smash-and-grab thieves steal $2M in jewelry from store

Brazen smash-and-grab thieves managed to steal more than $2 million of jewelry from a store in Queens on Friday.

According to the NYPD, an employee at Rocco's Jewelry in the Fordham Heights section buzzed one off the suspects inside the store. The suspect then held the door for another three suspects.

Once inside, the three suspects used a hammer to smash open the display cases and steal a large amount of high-end diamond jewelry.

The jewelry was placed into bags being carried by the suspects, who ran from the location heading south on Webster Avenue.

The first suspect who approached the store is described as a man in his 20s, with a slim build, wearing a black baseball hat, white t-shirt, black jeans, black sneakers, and black sunglasses.

The other three suspects are described as men roughly in their 20s, with slim builds, wearing all dark clothing, dark-colored masks, and gloves.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.