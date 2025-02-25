Army veteran 'absolutely crushed' after being laid off from Bronx hospital without warning

The Brief An army veteran who worked for the Bronx VA hospital said he was one of the federal workers who had recently been laid off. Luke Graziani received an email two weeks ago saying his services were no longer needed. For nearly the last year, he's been the only public affairs officer at the VA Medical Center, handling community events and communications with veterans in need of help.



An army veteran who worked for a hospital in the Bronx says he is one of the federal workers who have recently been laid off in the Trump administration's latest round of cuts.

What they're saying:

Luke Graziani received an email two weeks ago saying his services were no longer needed and told FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers that he was out of the building on the same day.

"It was pretty devastating when I found out," Graziani said. "On Friday morning, when I logged into my emails on Valentine's Day, I saw that there was an email in my inbox basically saying that there was a notice of termination."

Graziani served 20 years in the U.S. Army and did four active duty tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

For nearly the last year, he's been the only public affairs officer at the VA Medical Center, handling community events and communications with veterans in need of help.

Graziani said it happened so fast, even his supervisor did not know what was going on.

"I got to see my director about 10 ish a.m. By noon my account was disabled, and by 3 p.m. that day I was walking out the door with all my stuff," Graziani said.

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers asked Graziani how it made him feel after everything he's done for our country and at the hospital.

"Absolutely crushed, as if all the sacrifices I made and all the work that I did was just destroyed by a single thoughtless email," Graziani said.

Graziani told FOX 5 that he submitted an exemption, but doesn't know what it entails.

What's next:

Graziani, married and father of two, has already received calls from his local member of congress and Senator Chuck Schumer's office, as well as job offers.

But, Graziani really wants to be back in his role helping fellow veterans.

FOX 5 NY reached out to the Veterans Affairs headquarters in Washington for an explanation, but has not heard back.