Video: Bronx hit-and-run driver leaves 12-year-old girl hospitalized

The NYPD is searching for the driver of a car that struck a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx earlier this week before driving away.

A shocking video released by the NYPD shows the car striking the girl as she attempts to cross the street in the Crotona Park section on June 5.

The girl is sent spiraling into the air by the car, which is described as a dark-colored BMW sedan.

The video shows the driver briefly stopping after hitting the girl, before driving away.

The girl sustained lacerations and bruising throughout her body and was taken by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

Police say all calls are confidential.