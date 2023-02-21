1 killed, 3 injured in Bronx high-rise fire

One person was killed, and three others were injured, following a high-rise fire in the High Bridge section of the Bronx, officials said.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 24th floor of a 26-story apartment building located at 1133 Ogden Ave.

According to officials, an unconscious 45-year-old man, identified as the father of the family, was found inside. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/ Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

One person was killed, and three others were injured, in the fire. (Citizen App)

Three additional people inside the residence – a 46-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy – were also transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/ Harlem.

They were all listed in stable condition with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, officials said.

The fire was contained to just the single apartment.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.