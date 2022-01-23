Bronx gun violence continues: 33-year-old man shot, killed

The wave of gun violence on the streets of the Bronx claimed another life early Saturday morning, according to authorities, when a 33-year-old man was shot and killed.

The NYPD says officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot on East 139th Street at around 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Shamel Amos of the Bronx with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and legs.

NYC prepares to honor NYPD officer killed, wounded officer 'fighting for his life'

Amos was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced dead.

There has been an alarming rise in violence across the streets of New York City, but especially in the Bronx in recent months.

In the last week, an NYPD officer was shot and wounded during a struggle with a 16-year-old suspect in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

Then, on January 19, 1-year-old Catherine Arias was struck in the face by a stray bullet while sitting in a parked car with her mother.

The next day, NYPD officers shot and killed an armed man who broke into an apartment, pointed a gun at officers, and fled into the Bronx River.

After NYPD officer Jason Rivera was shot and killed in Harlem on Friday evening, Mayor Eric Adams has vowed to tackle the city's gun violence epidemic, saying he had been meeting with federal and state lawmakers and advocacy groups to find ways to make sure that existing legislation is working to keep guns off the streets.

