Bronx girls’ Catholic School to close after 80 years: 'This is silencing young women'

Students and parents are reeling after Preston High School, a beloved all-girls Catholic school in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx, announced it will be closing in June after nearly 80 years.

Students given "mental health day" to process

What they're saying:

The gates of Preston High School stayed locked for most of Wednesday despite being a normal school day.

According to some of the students, they were told to stay home for a mental health day just hours after being told their school would be shutting down.

"This is silencing young women, young women of color in the Bronx. This is not right. This is taking away opportunities from people who need it the most and keeping us here," Junior, Cielo John said.

Cielo, along with her friends, found out early Tuesday evening that the school would cease operations after this year. The letter sent home to parents blames declining enrollment, financial limitations and aging infrastructure.

However, parents say all of this came without any prior warning.

"I'm not sure what the next move is, but I just have to hope for the best," parent, Michelle Rodriguez, said.

"I feel so lost. I'm sorry I'm getting a little emotional," Junior Esha Deorha said.

Deorha said she had already transferred schools in the 6th grade because of a separate closure.

She’s now fearful she’ll have to do it again and miss out on what many say is the best part of high school. Senior year.

"We were looking forward to shopping for prom dresses for senior luncheon," Deorha said.

Students ready to fight to keep the school open

Preston High School was founded by the Sisters of Divine Compassion nearly 80 years ago. Graduates have gone on to become doctors and lawyers. Some even returned to teach at the school. One of its most recognized alums is global pop star Jennifer Lopez.

What's next:

Students said they would reach out to Jennifer Lopez on social media for help to save the school.

However, for these ladies, they’re not giving up the fight. It’s all they’ve got.

"I just want to tell the sisters that this is a community that you're essentially breaking up," a student said.

"There's always something to keep fighting for in this world, and right now it is this," John said.

The female students who currently make up Preston High School are set to hold a rally in keeping with their four values: dignity, honor, respect, and compassion.

Students are now hoping that school administrators can give back those same values to them and keep Preston open.