Bronx food pantry in crisis as desperate need surpasses supply

The food pantry in the Pelham Parkway section of the Bronx is preparing to distribute food Thursday and Friday to those in need, and the numbers are growing.

Aleksander Nilaj is the president of the Albanian and American Open Hand Association Food Pantry. He also volunteers.

"Don't forget the Bronx is the most poor community in New York," Nilaj said.

The private nonprofit does not receive any money from the city, state or federal government. It relies on donations and about 30 volunteers to distribute the food.

The need is outweighing the supply. In fact, the food pantry's shelves had been empty for the past two weeks, and they had to turn people away.

"It's heartbreaking," Nilaj said. "It's first time in 10 years we have to turn people home without no food. Nothing! Nothing!"

The Albanian and American Open Hand Association feeds around 1,600 people a week from all backgrounds. They stand in line for hours before the pantry even opens.

"It doesn't matter if it is rain, if it is cold, if it is hot," Nilaj said. "They stand there."

To give you an idea of just how desperate people are to put food on the table, the pantry said some people walk as long as an hour to get there.

Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres came to the rescue. His campaign donated $5,000 to the food pantry to buy food.

Saimir Burgaj is the chairman of the Albanian and American Open Hand Association Food Pantry. He also volunteers.

"We come from a former communist country, and we know what it means to go to bed without food in our stomach," Burgaj said.

They are praying more donations to come in to their website.