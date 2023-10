A massive fire ripped through several businesses Tuesday morning in the Bronx.

According to fire officials, the blaze broke out just before 4 a.m. on Bainbridge Avenue in the Norwood section.

Citizen App video shows flames spewing out of the building, which appears to house several stores, including a bakery, market, and CVS.

There are no reports of any injuries at the time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.