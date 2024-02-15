Bronx fire in apartment building leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

A fire Thursday morning in the Bronx left one person dead and another in critical condition, the FDNY said.

The NYPD, along with the FDNY, responded to the fire around 6 a.m. on E 176th St in Mount Hope.

SkyFOX was over the scene Thursday morning.

According to officials, a man in his 30s or 40s was taken to St Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A woman, around 50, was also taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said. An FDNY firefighter was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

In total, four people in total were displaced, officials said.

The identity of the victim is pending family notification.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the time.