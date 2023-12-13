Bronx deli fire rips through at least 5 businesses; 1 injured

An early-morning fire that started in a deli, reaching five alarms in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, spread to several other businesses, leaving one person injured, the FDNY said.

Firefighters received the call just before 3:30 a.m. at W. 231 St. and Broadway, about one block away from a train station, New York Fire Department Assistant Chief Thomas Currao said in a briefing at the scene.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A fire in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx left one person injured, the FDNY said. (FNTV)

According to officials, 44 units, including around 200 fire and EMS personnel, responded to the blaze.

A resident of an apartment in the back of the deli was treated for smoke inhalation, Currao said. No other injuries were reported.

A total of five businesses were destroyed or damaged by the fire, Currao said.

Videos posted on social media showed flames and smoke shooting several stories up in the sky.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.