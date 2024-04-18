Bronx stabbing over parking spot leaves 19-year-old dead: source

article

A 19-year-old was fatally stabbed Thursday morning in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The incident happened just before 8:30 near Inwood Avenue and Featherbed Lane in Morris Heights.

According to police, a 19-year-old man, identified as Dominic Aguliera, was stabbed in the chest by an individual after a verbal dispute.

EMS transported Aguliera to NYC Health+ Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

The individual fled in a dark-colored sedan in an unknown direction.

A source tells FOX 5 NY the stabbing stemmed from a dispute that started over a parking spot and then escalated.

There were no arrests made at the time.

