Over $1M of fentanyl recovered from packaging mill in Bronx apartment building

The Brief A fentanyl packaging mill in a Bronx apartment building has been dismantled, New York City's Special Narcotics Prosecutor's Office reports. Over 13 pounds of fentanyl, worth over $1 million in estimated street value, were recovered from the apartment, as well as bulk quantities of cocaine. The six defendants face charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degrees.



6 arrested, over $1 million of fentanyl recovered

What we know:

Six men were arrested and charged in connection with a fentanyl packaging mill operating inside a Bronx apartment building, according to Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan.

"Thanks to the hard work and diligence of our investigators and prosecutors, a large-scale fentanyl packaging operation run out of an 88-unit residential building in the Bronx is shuttered." — Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan

The men who have been arrested are Wilson Monegro Rodriguez, Juan Tavarez, Angel Costillo, Yalxon Antonio, Vlatimir Diaz and Christopher Bello Tavarez. They were arrested on Jan. 8 inside 1505 Grand Concourse.

The six defendants face charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degrees.

What they're saying:

"These alleged drug traffickers turned a Bronx apartment into a large-scale fentanyl packaging mill, putting an entire community at risk," said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

"Criminal networks like this have no place in our city, and the NYPD will continue working with all our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who flood our streets with illicit drugs."