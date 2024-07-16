Police seize 25 pounds of 'playboy bunny' labeled heroin, fentanyl in Bronx drug bust

Two people were arrested after nearly 25 pounds of narcotics with "Playboy Bunny" labels and a gun were seized in a Bronx apartment, according to the NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutors office.

The prosecutor's office said that Carlos Torres and Martin Figueroa were arrested on Friday and arraigned over the weekend.

The arrests resulted from an undercover investigation where Torres allegedly sold cocaine to an undercover officer, the prosecutor's office said.

"These arrests illustrate dangerous trends," Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan said. "Drug traffickers are simultaneously peddling many different dangerous substances, sometimes interchangeably, and buyers have no way of knowing what they are getting."

(Credit: Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York)

On Thursday at approximately 5 p.m., the officer met Torres at 1460 St. Lawrence Avenue, where Figuero was spotted on the roof of an adjacent garage. Figuero threw a black bag containing two kilograms of cocaine to Torres, according to the prosecutor's office.

Authorities said Torres and Figueroa were arrested and obtained a search warrant for the basement apartment at 1460 St. Lawrence Avenue. During the search, police seized nearly 25 pounds of narcotics, including suspected heroin/fentanyl, oxycodone pills, methamphetamine, and a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine.

(Credit: Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York)

The prosecutor's office said some of the drugs were packaged in glassines with "Playboy" and "Tesla" stamps. The drugs were sent to a Drugs Enforcement Administration laboratory for analysis.

The ‘Playboy’ and ‘Tesla’ stamps demonstrate another disturbing practice - attractive labels disguising potentially deadly substances," Brennan said.

(Credit: Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York)

The prosecutor's office said the judge in court set bail for Torres at $750,000 cash or bond.

Figueroa was released, authorities said.

Torres was charged with with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First and Third Degrees, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second, Third and Fourth Degrees, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.

Figueroa was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree.