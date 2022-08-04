Expand / Collapse search

Bronx drug bust nets nearly $2M in heroin/fentanyl, 2 men arrested

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Bronx
A pair of men are under arrest after a drug bust in the Bronx that seized nearly $2 million in heroin/fentanyl.

NEW YORK - The Drug Enforcement Administration announced Tuesday that it had arrested two men in connection to a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging and distribution operation in the Bronx.

DEA agents seized over 13 points of a heroin/fentanyl blend with a street value of nearly $2 million. 

The narcotics were headed for distribution throughout New York City and Massachusetts.

Diego Tejada-Rosario and Victor Camacho were arrested in Fordham Manot after an investigation. 

Both have been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Tejada has previously been charged with drug-related offenses in early 2020, but due to bail reforms, was released on supervised release, according to the DEA. 