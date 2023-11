The NYPD is hunting for an alleged dognapper who stole six teacup poodle puppies from an apartment in the Bronx.

Police say the suspect was able to get keys to an apartment inside a building near Vyse Avenue and 174th Street.

Once inside, the suspect grabbed a half-dozen puppies and stuffed them into a duffle bag before taking off.

Anyone with any information on the case is being asked to call the police.