Bronx deli botched robbery victim identified; police searching for suspect

Police are searching for the suspect who shot and robbed a man inside a deli in the Bronx on Sunday.

Police identified the man as Stefon Barnes, 29, in the shooting that happened at the Gourmet Deli on East Tremont Avenue in West Farms around 4 a.m.

Police say Barnes was approached by the suspect inside the store, and he had a firearm and attempted to rob him.

The suspect then shot the man in the right thigh and left the store.

He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect is a man with a medium complexion, approximately 5'10"- 6'0" tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, black hoodies sweatshirt, and black sneakers.