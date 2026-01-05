53-year-old man found with stab wounds in Bronx, pronounced dead, NYPD report

article

The Brief



Bronx stabbing

What we know:

Police report that a call was made at 1:59 p.m.

A 53-year-old man was discovered unresponsive with multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have currently been made.

What we don't know:

It is not known how the man died, nor how he received the stab wounds to his body.

The identity of the 53-year-old man, as well as whoever might have stabbed him, is also currently unknown.