Bronx cop shooting suspect appears in court, faces 11 counts of attempted murder

Robert Williams, 45, entered a plea of not guilty on Wednesday while being indicted on 52 various charges, including 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a pair of attacks on NYPD officers.

According to authorities, on February 8, Williams opened fire into a marked NYPD van with two officers inside near the corner of Simpson and Fox Streets in the Bronx. Bullets grazed the neck and chin of one of the offices inside the vehicle.

Then, less than 12 hours later, police say Williams walked into the 41st Precinct with a 9mm handgun and opened fire at officers and a civilian worker, striking a lieutenant in the arm before running out of ammunition and surrendering to police.

“It is very fortunate that none of the officers were killed and no additional officers or civilians were shot,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “And Mr. Williams actually is pretty lucky that he didn’t get killed himself, because the police exercised incredible restraint.”

Williams is being charged with multiple counts of assault in addition to the attempted murder charges. The judge ordered that he remain behind bars until his next court appearance. The officers he is accused of shooting are still recovering from their injuries.