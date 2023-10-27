Ritchie Torres criticizes universities, colleges for 'staying silent' during Israel attacks

"We are calling upon the Department of Education, the federal Department of Education to hold our college campuses and universities accountable." — Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres

New York City has seen a rise in bias against Jewish Americans since the terrorist attacks on Israel.

Congressman Torres criticized some colleges and universities for staying silent saying they are allowing an atmosphere of fear and terror to take hold on campuses against Jewish students.

Some parents spoke out about the protest at Cooper Union on Wednesday after a group of students were locked inside the library after other students involved with the protest ran inside the school.

"The terror that my daughter and the other children felt was unbelievable." — Cooper Union parent

"That should never happen to any student anywhere in this country," a parent said.

A Harvard student chanted "Long live the intifada."

Recently students at Harvard supported the Intifada which calls for a wave of violence against Jewish people around the world.

Another recent demonstration was also held at NYU, and after people believed to be students ripped down posters of hostages being held by Hamas.

"The notion that the world must be cleansed of Jews is the kind of genocidal antisemitism that one would expect from Nazi Germany, not from an academic institution in New York City," Torres said.

Torres, along with some students and parents, called on the federal government to enforce national civil rights laws to protect Jewish students.

Torres is now urging the Federal Department of Education to withhold federal dollars from colleges and universities until campuses deal with the growing wave of antisemitism.

"There is a difference between free expression and incitement." — Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres

FOX 5 reached out to Harvard, Columbia, and NYU.

Harvard responded by saying:

"Our University rejects terrorism – that includes the barbaric atrocities perpetrated by Hamas. Our University rejects hate—hate of Jews, hate of Muslims, hate of any group of people based on their faith, their national origin, or any aspect of their identity. Our University rejects the harassment or intimidation of individuals based on their beliefs."

Columbia University added: