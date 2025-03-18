Bronx community honors man fatally stabbed outside Barclays Center

The Brief 27-year-old Michael Hernandez was fatally stabbed outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday night. His family and community gathered in the Bronx to honor his memory, remembering him as kind and loving while demanding justice for his murder. NYPD detectives are searching for four to five individuals, believed to be teenagers, in connection with the attack, and Hernandez’s family is urging authorities to charge them as adults.



Family, friends, and community members gathered in the Bronx on Tuesday to honor 27-year-old Michael Hernandez, who was fatally stabbed outside the Barclays Center last Friday. His family is now demanding justice and urging the public to come forward with any information about Hernandez's killers.

What we know:

According to police, Hernandez was attacked and fatally stabbed at the intersection of Atlantic and Flatbush Avenue outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn just after 9 p.m. on Friday. The attack occurred near the same time as a K-pop concert at the arena.

Reports indicate that Hernandez was approached by a group and stabbed multiple times in the back and once in the chest. He collapsed at the scene, where first responders attempted CPR but could not save him.

Call for Justice

What they're saying:

"I was told my kid was beaten, and after being beaten, they followed him to stab him to kill him," said Hernandez's mother, Marisol Miranda.

"While they were doing CPR and trying to resuscitate him, his last words were, ‘Please don’t let me die," said Hernandez's uncle, Alvaro Hernandez.

During the emotional gathering, family and friends released balloons in honor of Hernandez while chanting, "Justice for Michael R. Hernandez Jr."

Miranda made a strong plea for accountability, emphasizing that if the suspects are teenagers, they should still face adult charges for their involvement.

"If they were adolescents, I want them to be charged as adults. I want justice for my son," Miranda stated.