A 3-year-old child was hospitalized after falling out of a window in the Bronx on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at a building on Sheridan Avenue, according to authorities.

The child, reportedly a 3-year-old girl, fell out of a window and dropped 1 story onto a scaffold.

EMS took the child to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.