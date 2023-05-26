Girl, 6, found dead with bruising on body inside Bronx apartment building

A 6-year-old girl was found dead inside a Bronx apartment building Friday morning, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 4 a.m. inside the Forest Houses at 730 East 165 St. in the Morrisania section.

According to police, they found the girl, identified as Jalayah Eason, unconscious and unresponsive, with bruising and trauma to her wrists and torso.

EMS transported her to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Medical Examiner will determine her exact cause of death.

There have been no arrests and police are still investigating.