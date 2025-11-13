Bronx man charged with attempted murder after allegedly running 3 women over

article

The Brief A Bronx man has been indicted for attempted murder after allegedly injuring three women in a hit-and-run. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced that Dillon has been indicted for three counts of attempted murder in the second degree, assault and other related charges for allegedly running the three women over earlier this year. The defendant is due back in court on Jan. 22, 2026.



Attempted murder

What we know:

At 4:25 a.m. on July 20, 26-year-old James Dillon allegedly drove onto the sidewalk at 3233 East Tremont Avenue and subsequently hit three women with his car before fleeing the scene.

It was reported to the NYPD that the defendant struck the three women after getting into an altercation with them outside a bar.

Emergency services transported the three victims – ages 27, 31 and 40 – to a local hospital in stable condition.

"Fortunately, no one died, but two of the victims are still grappling with the aftermath of their grievous injuries," Clark stated.

The defendant is due back in court on Jan. 22, 2026.