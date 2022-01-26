Bronx cabbie stabbed, robbed by attackers: NYPD

The NYPD is hunting for a trio of suspects who allegedly stabbed and robbed a cab driver in the Bronx last week.

According to authorities, around 9:30 p.m. on January 20, the victim, a 34-year-old man driving a livery cab picked up three passengers, two men and one woman, on Bronx Boulevard.

When the cab arrived at its destination near the vicinity of 184th Street and Creston Avenue, the three passengers exited the cab without paying the fare and ran away.

The cab driver got out of his vehicle and chased after the suspects, managing to catch the fleeing woman when one of the two men returned and stabbed the cab driver in the chest several times with a knife.

An unknown amount of money was also taken from the victim after he was attacked.

The trio then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the scene and took the cab driver to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects are all described as being approximately 20-30 years old. Authorities have released surveillance video and photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are confidential.