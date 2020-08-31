Bronx brothers who went missing Saturday have been found

article

The young brothers from the Bronx who were reported missing on Saturday "have been located in good health," the NYPD said on Tuesday.

On Monday, police said they were looking for leads about Savaughn and Javan Cheatham, who went missing after being seen walking together around Andrews Avenue and West Fordham Road in the University Heights section of the Bronx at about 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2020, the NYPD said.

Savaughn is 5 and Javan is 12.

Police did not elaborate on the case after confirming that the boys are safe.