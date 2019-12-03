Bronx boy, 8, missing: NYPD

article

An eight-year-old boy from the Bronx was reported missing as a storm hit New York City Monday.

The NYPD was asking for the public's help finding Oshea McFarlane of 175 East 178th Street.

He was last seen in his home in the Mount Hope section of the borough at about 4:30 p.m.

Oshea is described by police as black, four feet tall and 60 lbs.

He has a thin build, dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red down jacket, blue sweat pants, black sneakers and a blue book bag.

If you've seen Oshea or know anything about his wherabouts, contac the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

You cal also submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

The NYPD says call calls are kept confidential.