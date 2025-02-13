Bronx bodega sells 'loose eggs' to help locals fight soaring prices

The Brief A Bronx bodega is taking a unique approach to making egg prices more affordable after prices have soared. The market is opting to sell so-called "loose eggs" for a lot less. Before the bird flu outbreak, the Bronx market was selling a dozen eggs for $5.99.



With egg prices soaring, a Bronx bodega is taking a unique approach to making them more affordable for local residents.

Instead of selling eggs by the dozen, the market is opting to sell so-called "loosies" for a whole lot less.

How much are New Yorkers paying for eggs now?

What they're saying:

By now we've seen all the prices, sticker shock when paying for eggs.

FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso asked people how much they are paying for eggs right now.

A person told Formoso that they were paying $12.99 and had never paid that much.

What are stores doing to help their customers out?

The other side:

At Pamela's Green Deli in the Bronx, the owner is trying to help out his customers. If you can't pay $10.99 for a carton, how does $2.99 for three eggs sound?

Radhames Rodriguez is selling three loose eggs in a bag. He started doing this two weeks ago.

Rodriguez put out about five dozen a day and says he sells out.

"If you only have $20 and spend $12-11 dollars on eggs, what is going to happen with the rest of the stuff? Like bread, oil, milk and things like that," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has been in business for 40 years and says he has never seen the price of eggs this high. The idea of selling loose eggs was a no-brainer. He says this is how they sell them back at home in the Dominican Republic.

"Seeing the people when they see the prices of eggs, and sometimes they walk out without them, I called my partners and said let’s do what I used to do in my country, selling loose eggs," Rodriguez said.

Before the bird flu outbreak, he was selling a dozen eggs for $5.99.

"I usually sell them for .99 cents, $1.99, $2.49, but they went to 5.99 but now to $11 to 12, never in my life for the 40 years of doing business," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he is trying his best to help the community and will continue to sell loose eggs until the prices of eggs go down.

"We know our community and how hard it is for them. This is the people who come every day for their milk. It’s not like they have the money to go to the supermarket. Anything I can do for them to get what they want I am going to do," Rodriguez said.