Bronx bodega delivery workers targeted in string of robberies

Published  August 27, 2024 10:51pm EDT
Bronx
A new, brazen robbery scheme is targeting Bronx bodega delivery workers by placing orders and then ambushing the drivers, stealing their food, money and transportation.

BRONX - Bodega delivery workers appear to be the targets of a concerning, brazen robbery scheme that has left many workers and bodega owners on edge.

The scheme typically unfolds with a call made to the bodega, placing an order for food and requesting change for a $100 bill, When the delivery worker arrives at the designated location, they are ambushed by thieves who steal the food, money and often the moped used for the delivery.

"The last moped that we had, the delivery guy had a gun pointed at him," said Jordy Pichardo Burgos, who works at the 056 Deli and Grocery in Grand Concourse. Two of the store's delivery workers have been robbed already. 

"It could have ended up really bad for him ...it's not really worth it," Pichardo said. 

BODEGA ACT would boost security at NYC shops

Rep. Ritchie Torres is behind a new push in congress to make the city's bodegas safer and to get them the funds they need to install more security equipment.

"They are wearing helmets, glasses, and a mask. It's hard to identify them—they don't leave a clue behind," said Francisco Marte, president of the Bodega and Small Business Group. According to Marte, in just the past two weeks, six such robberies have been reported throughout the Bronx.

As a precaution, Marte is urging all bodega owners to avoid making late deliveries and to ensure all deliveries are paid for in advance, so delivery workers don’t have to carry cash. He also stressed the importance of reporting every crime to the police.