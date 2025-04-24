Car owner dragged, injured trying to stop Bronx car thief

The Brief A person was dragged and injured in the Bronx on Thursday after attempting to stop a thief from stealing their vehicle, according to police. The car owner had reportedly left the vehicle double-parked and running outside a Chinese takeout restaurant on busy Westchester Avenue. Authorities are still searching for the suspect and the stolen car, though it is unclear if either has been recovered.



A person was dragged and injured in the Bronx on Thursday after attempting to stop a thief from stealing their vehicle, according to police.

Neighbors told FOX 5 NY they heard the owner being dragged. "It was a person in the street—I thought it was a rake," one woman said.

Video shows the man being dragged by the vehicle.

Surveillance video shows the alleged car owner hanging from the side of the car window as the vehicle speeds away.

The scene unfolded in the Pelham Bay neighborhood, where the car owner had reportedly left the vehicle double-parked and running outside a Chinese takeout restaurant on busy Westchester Avenue.

Officials said the owner went inside for food, and when he came back out, he saw someone stealing the car.

What we know:

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 NY shows the man running after the vehicle and clinging to the driver’s side window as the suspect sped off.

Seconds later, the victim could be seen still hanging on from the driver's side door until the car struck another parked SUV on Wilkinson Avenue.

The victim then fell onto the street as the suspect continued driving away in the stolen vehicle.

What we don't know:

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect and the stolen car, though it is unclear if either has been recovered.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.