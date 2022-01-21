Bronx bodega attack: Worker stabbed, another pistol-whipped

Two Bronx bodega workers were attacked in a robbery early on Friday morning. One was stabbed and the other pistol-whipped.

The frightening incident was captured by a security camera. The footage was shared with FOX 5 News.

It happened at a convenience store on Grand Concourse in the Concourse Village section of the borough.

Five people went into the store around 3 a.m. The two workers inside were attacked.

One of the men was stabbed in the arm and neck. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. The other employee was also hospitalized with injuries from the pistol-whipping.

The attackers took off with cash from the store.

The NYPD didn't have any more information on the suspects.