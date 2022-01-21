Expand / Collapse search

Bronx bodega attack: Worker stabbed, another pistol-whipped

Concourse Village
Bronx bodega workers were lucky to make it through this incident.

NEW YORK - Two Bronx bodega workers were attacked in a robbery early on Friday morning.  One was stabbed and the other pistol-whipped.

The frightening incident was captured by a security camera.  The footage was shared with FOX 5 News.

It happened at a convenience store on Grand Concourse in the Concourse Village section of the borough.

Five people went into the store around 3 a.m.  The two workers inside were attacked.

One of the men was stabbed in the arm and neck.  He was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.  The other employee was also hospitalized with injuries from the pistol-whipping.

The attackers took off with cash from the store.

The NYPD didn't have any more information on the suspects.