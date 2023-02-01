Man, 62, found dead with head trauma inside Bronx apartment

article

A 62-year-old man was found dead with trauma to the head inside a basement apartment in Highbridge, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a 911 call Tuesday around 10:35 p.m. at 131 W. 169 St.

According to police, the "unconscious and unresponsive" man was found inside the basement apartment with trauma to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a person of interest, identified as a 51-year-old man who was found near the apartment, was taken into custody. No charges have been announced.

The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

The identity of the victim is pending family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing.