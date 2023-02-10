Man attempted to lure 14-year-old girl into truck in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for a man they said attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into his truck in the Bronx.

The alleged incident happened last Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lawton Avenue and Milton Place in Throgs Neck.

According to police, the girl was walking when the suspect started to approach her.

He then exited the vehicle, making gestures and comments toward the girl while attempting to lure her into the truck, police said.

The girl ran away, and the male fled in the truck. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a man believed to be in his 30s. The vehicle is described as a large white box truck with unknown lettering on the driver side door.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).