14-year-old girl assaulted by man while walking in the Bronx: NYPD

A man is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was walking on a sidewalk in the Bronx, according to the New York City Police Department.

The alleged assault happened Monday around 7:15 p.m. at the southeast corner of Walton Avenue and E. 167 St. in Concourse.

Police say the girl was walking westbound on the south side of E. 167 St. when the man approached her and offered a cell phone.

The victim declined the phone. Police say the man then grabbed her breasts and buttocks before fleeing on foot. The victim refused medical attention.

The suspect is described as an adult male, medium build, brown eyes, facial hair with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a bright yellow hooded sweatshirt, black hooded sweatshirt, blue surgical mask, dark-colored hooded jacket, blue jeans, a black and orange backpack with grey Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.