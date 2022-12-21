12-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx

article

The New York City Police Department is looking for three suspects they say robbed a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint in the Bronx.

The incident happened last Tuesday around 8:20 p.m. in front of 180 W. 167 St. in High Bridge.

Police say the boy was approached by the trio. One of them displayed a firearm while the others forcibly removed the boy’s sweatshirt and backpack before fleeing on foot, police say.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.