Broadway's 'Aladdin' forced to cancel performance due to COVID cases

The hit Broadway musical 'Aladdin,' based on the animated Disney film of the same name was forced to cancel a performance at the New Amsterdam Theatre Wednesday night due to breakthrough COVID cases.

Less than an hour before the show was set to start, producers announced that several company members had tested positive for breakthrough cases of the virus.

Tickets will be refunded and information about if or when the show will return will be announced Thursday.

The show had reopened just Tuesday, after being dark during the pandemic like the rest of Broadway.

